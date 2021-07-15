CBRE: Tucson Ranks No. 9 Among New U.S. Tech Markets

In its 2021 Scoring Tech Talent report, CBRE ranked Tucson No. 9 among 25 up-and-coming U.S. tech markets.

The annual report, which analyzes 75 U.S. and Canadian markets on their ability to attract and grow tech talent, noted that Tucson’s total tech growth increased 47% in the past five years while its tech wage growth increased 13% over the same period. Total tech employment in Tucson for 2020 was 15,850 with total wages averaging $85,786.

“Fostering talent development in lesser-known and underdeveloped U.S. and Canadian markets could offer additional talent pools to employers seeking to expand their geographical reach and uncover opportunities,” the report said. “These 25 smaller markets represent potential and in the U.S. are concentrated in the Midwest and South.”

The 25 potential markets were ranked separately from CBRE’s scorecard of the 50 larger tech cities, based on their relative strength in eight of the 13 metrics used for those larger cities. Those included tech talent supply, wages, tech-talent concentration, recent tech talent growth rates and their outlook.