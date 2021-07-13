Hughes Federal Credit Union Ranks No. 1 in Arizona in Forbes Annual Survey

Hughes Federal Credit Union has been ranked No. 1 in Arizona by Forbes, taking the top spot in its annual America’s Best In-State Banks and Credit Unions. This is the fourth consecutive year Hughes has been ranked as one of the state’s top five credit unions. Of the 5,068 credit unions nationwide, only 3.6 percent joined Hughes on the prestigious Forbes list.

Forbes partnered with Statista, the nationwide market research firm, on an independent survey of more than 25,000 customers across the country regarding their personal financial dealings and perceptions. Banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five key areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

Hughes’ President and General Manager Robert J. Swick said, “We are honored to be recognized once again as the best Arizona credit union. This award validates the quality of our products and services, and the tremendous dedication of our staff who make a positive difference in our members’ financial lives.”