Greater Tucson Leadership Celebrates Graduation of 41st Class
Greater Tucson Leadership is proud to announce the graduation of the Lead Tucson Class of 2021. The graduation was held at the Arizona Sands Club on Friday, June 25.
Lead Tucson is a 10-month program of professional development, personal growth and connection. This program allows participants to meet the change agents in the community, gain leadership training and join a network of over 1,000 alumni who reach into every facet of Tucson’s business, government, non-profit and public service sectors.
During a pandemic, with most class days held via Zoom, GTL staff and participants were able to transition to an online platform quickly. GTL celebrates the perseverance of this class and the importance of growing compassionate and positive leaders, ready to go into the community and create change.
- GTL is committed to increasing access to its programs, therefore accepting donations to its scholarship fund. Please visit www.greatertucsonleadership.org for more information.
- GTL’s Class of 2021:
- Alvaro Diaz with Greater Tucson Leadership and Public Allies AZ
- Brek Montoya with Freeflying Media, LLC and Arizona Skycats
- Camille Catsaros with Moore Law Firm
- Carolyn Gorst with Junior Achievement of Arizona
- Chelsey Johnson with the Community Foundation Campus, Community Foundation for Southern Arizona
- Conrad Martinez with Cushman and Wakefield/PICOR
- Daniela Figueroa with Youth on Their Own
- Dawn Bell with Educational Enrichment Foundation
- Del Arvayo with The Arizona Bowl
- Desha Bymers-Davis with Altria Group Distribution Company
- Jessica Estrella with the University of Arizona
- Joaquin Amaro with Banner Health
- John Fung with Gospel Rescue Mission
- John Winchester with YMCA
- Judy Huch with Oro Valley Audiology
- Julie Bonner with FreeFall Aerospace
- Katy Shaw with Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona
- Lauryn Valladarez with Interfaith Community Services
- Leah Perry with Junior League of Tucson
- Lorena Evans with Northwest Medical Center
- Lydia Hotchkiss with Goodmans Interior Structures
- Marcus Sydow with United States Air Force
- MaryAnn Juarez with El Rio Health
- Maxine Hartranft with Consumer Direct Care Network
- McKensie Neff with American Heart Association
- Melissa Tomlinson with Tomlinson Financial Group
- Nick Hilton with Southern Arizona Office of Governor Ducey
- Peter Loya with Tech Parks Arizona
- Rachel Sass with Rimon, P.C.
- Renee Gonzales with Long Realty Company
- Shaima Namazifard with Wells Fargo Bank
- Shauna McGlamery with Flowing Wells Schools/Junior League of Tucson
- Shea-Lynn Fernald with Tucson Electric Power
- Sommer Green with NOVA Home Loans
- Tammy Jensen with Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce
- Tanya Mitchell with Trico Electric Cooperative
- Teresa Nowak with Vantage West Credit Union
- Trey Andrew with Carson Wealth