Greater Tucson Leadership Celebrates Graduation of 41st Class



Greater Tucson Leadership is proud to announce the graduation of the Lead Tucson Class of 2021. The graduation was held at the Arizona Sands Club on Friday, June 25.

Lead Tucson is a 10-month program of professional development, personal growth and connection. This program allows participants to meet the change agents in the community, gain leadership training and join a network of over 1,000 alumni who reach into every facet of Tucson’s business, government, non-profit and public service sectors.

During a pandemic, with most class days held via Zoom, GTL staff and participants were able to transition to an online platform quickly. GTL celebrates the perseverance of this class and the importance of growing compassionate and positive leaders, ready to go into the community and create change.