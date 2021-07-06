Corina Yeh-Hilliard has been named events and marketing manager at the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.

Yeh-Hilliard, who will be based in Tucson, will oversee in-person and virtual events and programs for the alliance.

Most recently, since Sept. 2015, she had been operations manager at Specto Entertainment, an event production company, managing day-to-day functions of nearly 30 active team members in ticket sales, material distribution, online advertising and social media promotion. Previously, she was volunteer coordinator and digital organizer at the Center for Biological Diversity, supporting the organization’s litigation efforts.

Yeh-Hilliard holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management and finance concentration from the University of Arizona, where she also earned a bachelor’s degree in ecology and evolutionary biology.

“Corina adds another level of depth to our ability to reach and serve our nonprofit community through diverse educational, networking and professional development events and programming,” said Alliance CEO Kristen Merrifield. “As a Tucson resident, she also enables us to expand our footprint and our operations to Southern Arizona where she will represent the alliance team.”