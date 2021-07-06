Banner-University Medicine Tucson Opens Two New East Side Clinics

BizTUCSON July 6, 2021
Banner – University Medicine Tucson has opened two new specialty health care clinics on Houghton Road to expand access to specialized health care on Tucson’s east side.  

The Banner Houghton Women’s Wellness Center, 7355 S. Houghton Rd, Ste. 208, provides compassionate, personalized health care for women of all ages and is led by the following team of expert health providers: Rachel Darche, MDCrystal Pacanowski, MD and Carolyn Stonemark, WHNP

The Banner – University Medicine Primary Care Clinic, formerly at Rita Ranch has moved and opened doors at its new location, 8290 S. Houghton Rd, Ste. 150. Family medicine experts providing care at this location include: Steven Geise, DO, Jennifer Schenne, DOHope Goodman, DNP and Jeremy Goral, FNP-C, and pediatrics expert, Soungwon Bae, DO

Both locations are seeing new and current patients. Banner announced that it is committed to making all its locations a safe place for care and is following the safety measures recommended by the CDC.

