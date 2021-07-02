United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Elects New Officers, Board Members

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has announced the new officers and board members who have joined the organization’s leadership at the start of a new fiscal year.

The board elected Lee Lambert, Chancellor of Pima Community College, as chair; Michelle Trindade, regional VP of GEICO as vice chair; Steven Mankee, owner of MBN Consulting Services, as treasurer; and Matthew Thrower, a project executive at DPR Construction, as secretary.

The board also added four new members including Alicia White, a CPA with Keegan Linscott & Associates; Trish Muir, Pima Area Labor Federation Chair; Jeff Artzi, CEO of OOROO Auto; and Marc Cameron, VP of Resource Industries Sales, Services and Technology, at Caterpillar. All four bring many years of experience in volunteering throughout the Greater Tucson community with a diverse group of organizations and institutions.

In addition, Allison Duffy, president of Silverado Technologies, was named campaign chair, and Chad Whelan, CEO at Banner University Medicine-Tucson, was named vice campaign chair.

“Our annual meeting always encourages us to stretch a little as we look for community leaders who wish to serve, bringing fresh ideas to the table,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “At the same time, our new board members bring new levels of energy, engagement, and encouragement that collectively strengthen our capacity to build a thriving community.”