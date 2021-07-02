Rudy’s Bar-B-Q to Open First Tucson Location

BizTUCSON July 2, 2021
Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q has purchased a 1.57 acre parcel of land located at 2100 E. Ajo Way, in the Ajo Marketplace for a Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q restaurant–the restaurant’s first location in Tucson and fourth location in Arizona. 

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q is based in San Antonio and has 48 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida. The transaction closed on June 14. The new restaurant is estimated to open 4th quarter of 2021.

Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors, LLC represented both the seller, Grace Investment Company, and Chip Thor of Echelon Realty Advisors, LLC represented the buyer, Rudy’s West Real Estate, LLC, in this transaction. Commercial Retail Advisors, founded in 2001, specializes in the leasing and sales of shopping centers and retailer tenant representation throughout southern Arizona. 

