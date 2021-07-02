Raytheon Upgrades Radar System to be More Eco-Friendly

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has partnered with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to replace the Sea-Based X-Band Radar cooling system with redesigned, environment-friendly materials. The legacy system upgrade significantly decreases energy loads and greenhouse gas emissions while improving reliability.

The new design uses energy-efficient equipment to reduce the radar’s annual power consumption by an estimated 4,346,000 kilowatt-hours. By decreasing the system’s reliance on diesel engines, the result is an annual reduction of an estimated 17,786 tons in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

“SBX is one of the most powerful missile defense radars deployed today,” said Kevin Ryan, executive director of Strategic Sensor Systems at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “We were able to decarbonize and reduce environmental impact of the system without sacrificing performance.”

The new design’s better reliability is a result of increasing redundancy by 150 percent. The radar’s operational availability and readiness have also increased by minimizing system failures. MDA recognized this approach as an impactful environmental program during its 18th annual awards ceremony.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s nine-story-high SBX is the largest, phased array, electro-mechanically steered X-band radar in the world. It currently provides full-fire control sensor functions for the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system, including search, acquisition, tracking, discrimination and kill assessment.

Raytheon Technologies’ missile defense portfolio combines sensors, effectors, C2 and integration work to deliver the most advanced missile defense capabilities available to the U.S. and its allies today.