Edward T. Marley, NCARB, AIA, LEED AP, was elected as secretary of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards at the organization’s 2021 Annual Business Meeting. Marley was elected to the NCARB Board of Directors in 2019 as the director of Region 6, which represents licensing boards along the West Coast.

Marley’s service with NCARB began in 2012 when he was first appointed to the Arizona Board of Technical Registration. He went on to serve as the Arizona Board’s chair from 2013 to 2015, vice chair in 2016, and chairperson of the board’s Legislative and Rules Committee since 2013.

A dedicated volunteer, Marley has offered his time and expertise to many NCARB efforts since 2013, including the Broadly Experienced Architect, Credentials, Policy Advisory and Regional Leadership committees. He has also been a valuable member of the Certification Alternative Review Team. As NCARB secretary, Marley will serve on the 2022 Audit Committee and Policy Advisory Committee to present new policies or amendments to the Board of Directors.

In addition to his service to NCARB, Marley served as president of the American Institute of Architects Arizona and Southern Arizona chapters. In 2004, he was awarded the Arizona Architects Medal by AIA Arizona.

Marley also served on the board of the Tucson Metropolitan Pima Alliance—including two years as president—and is currently a member of the DM50, a civic group that supports the local Air Force base. As the 2003 chair of the Mount Lemmon Restoration Committee, he helped facilitate the rebuilding of a local community after a devastating wildfire.

Marley joined Swaim Associates, Ltd., in 1983 and was promoted to principal at the Tucson firm in 1992. He studied at the Ecoles d’Arte Americaines in Fontainebleau, France, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Arizona in 1982. Marley holds the NCARB Certificate for national reciprocity and is licensed to practice architecture in Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina and Virginia.