Arizona Air National Guard to perform Independence Day F-16 flyovers

The Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing based at the Tucson International Airport is scheduled to conduct F-16 Fighting Falcon flyovers on Saturday, July 4, 2021 for Independence Day events. Two jets will fly over the following locations:

Independence Day Parade, Mount Lemmon Summerhaven Community, Mt. Lemmon, AZ – noon

Independence Day Parade, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Sierra Vista, AZ – 12:15 p.m.

The men and women of the Arizona Air National Guard are proud to serve our nation and state, and equally proud to perform the mission to honor our nation’s Independence Day. The 162nd Wing conducts flyovers at Air Force-approved patriotic events.