As the fastest growing community in Southern Arizona kicks off a new fiscal year, the board of directors has selected Amanda Wiggins to lead the Marana Chamber of Commerce and its mission as the voice of business working to build economic growth and quality of life in the Marana community.

“After a strategic and extensive selection process, it was clear to the selection committee that Amanda was the right fit for our community and for our Chamber,” said Jeanie Hughes, Marana Chamber board chair and business owner. “We are excited to continue the momentum of strong leadership in this organization and see even more growth under Amanda’s leadership.”

As an experienced community leader, Amanda Wiggins and her family relocated last year to Marana, AZ from Tallahassee, FL where for more than seven years she held various roles within the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. Most recently, she was the program director of Leadership Tallahassee, Inc. – a program of the Tallahassee Chamber with more than 1,100 members and effective community leadership programming.

“I am excited and ready to work alongside staff, the board and membership to advance the mission of our Marana Chamber of Commerce,” said Wiggins. “Community matters deeply to me and I knew I joined the right team when I realized that community is more than a priority here, it’s an entire piece of the Chamber’s mission.”

A graduate of Florida State University, Wiggins holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and is an active member of the Junior League of Tucson.

Wiggins has spoken at multiple National leadership conferences on various topics, including membership development and active community engagement. Wiggins has developed through involvement in the Association of Leadership Programs, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, Access Tallahassee, Florida Public Relation Associations and The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc.