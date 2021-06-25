Cox Communications Launches New Cloud Computing Service in Tucson

Cox Communications has announced the launch of Cox EdgeSM, a full stack edge-cloud computing service. Cox Edge will deliver ultra-low latency compute solutions, helping customers to improve application performance and to reduce cloud transport and on-premise infrastructure costs. Tucson is one of the first markets to offer this new product for local businesses.

“Across all industries, companies are creating applications and user experiences that require workloads to be processed at the edge to unlock new levels of performance,” said Ed Aaronson, VP of Cox Business Sales in Arizona. “We are excited to be one of the first markets to offer Cox Edge for Arizona businesses.”

The shape of the internet is evolving. Increasingly, immersive digital experiences require faster application performance and response times to delight consumers. Technologies like Internet of Things and artificial intelligence drive the need for real-time processing and decision making. These and other innovations can benefit from bringing compute power closer to the action – to where users are engaging and to where sensor data is being created.

Cox Edge, with last mile edge locations and a global network, will bring compute resources closer to users and businesses. This can help reduce cloud transport costs, improve application resiliency and continuity, reduce latency to deliver near real-time application performance, and provider better overall security.

Cox Edge is a full stack edge-cloud infrastructure service deployed from last-mile edge data centers, with offerings that will include Virtual Compute, Storage, Bare Metal, Edge CDN, Distributed Database services, Serverless computing, Distributed Containers, and Enterprise Kubernetes. The services are offered through an integrated user experience, so that developers can easily augment their cloud or on-premise deployments with edge capabilities.