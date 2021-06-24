Tucson Metro Chamber Adds New Categories to Copper Cactus Awards

Tucson Metro Chamber announced two new categories for this year’s Copper Cactus Awards presented by Wells Fargo. Pima Community College will sponsor Employer/Employee Development and DPR Construction will sponsor Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion. To nominate a Southern Arizona small business or charitable non-profit business visit TucsonChamber.org/Copper-Cactus-Awards . The nomination deadline is July 12.

Nominees in DPR Construction’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion category will be judged by how their business has demonstrated a commitment to building a workforce that reflects the rich diversity in the communities in which we live, work and play. Aligning with the values DPR Construction embodies, supports and inspires, this category focuses on businesses where all are encouraged and empowered to thrive as their most authentic selves and nurture a culture of belonging and actively mitigating barriers to growth opportunities. As an effective and visible leader, they are setting the example for others to follow and making Tucson and Southern Arizona better every day.

Refining the former Workforce Development category, nominees in PCC’s Employer/Employee Development category will be judged on how they have created, offered and advanced internships, externships, tuition reimbursement programs and/or work-based learning programs.

“Pima Community College is proud to sponsor this category of the Copper Cactus Awards,” said Ian Roark, PCC’s VP of Workforce Development and Strategic Partnerships. “We partnered with the Tucson Metro Chamber on the Workforce Blueprint in recognition of our shared responsibility in helping employers attract, develop, and retain the quality workforce needed for economic growth and sustainability in our region. We are glad to be a part of honoring employers who in turn honor their employees. These employers are the true champions for people in today’s challenging and complex labor market.”

Chamber President and CEO Amber Smith said, “Workforce development is a core priority of the Chamber as employers of all sizes and types have expressed difficulties in filling positions. Both of these categories, alongside our other categories, celebrate areas where talent, specifically high-demand millennials, are looking for in companies. This award ceremony provides a platform for small businesses to showcase themselves and be acknowledged for the great work they are doing making themselves more competitive to job seekers.”

Additional categories include:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona: Best Place to Work – Nominees will be judged on their work environment and the morale of their employees.

CopperPoint: Small Business Leader of the Year – Nominees will be judged on productivity in relation to sales, creativity and innovation in the workplace and their activity in the community.

Cox: Business Growth – Nominees will be judged on their gross revenue, employee growth and compensation expenditure growth.

Nextrio: Innovation – Nominees should be those who are catalytic, innovative, maybe even scare themselves, all while moving forward.

Tech Parks Arizona: Startup of the Year – Nominees will demonstrate a high level of entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, perseverance, innovation, creativity and determination.

Tucson Electric Power: Social Impact – Nominees should have made a significant impact that improved the economic, medical, educational, or financial health of individuals in our community.

The Copper Cactus Awards, presented by Wells Fargo, will be at Casino Del Sol Resort on Friday, October 1, 6-10 p.m . For further information and to nominate a small business or charitable non-profit, visit TucsonChamber.org/Copper-Cactus-Awards .