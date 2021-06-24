Pima County Supervisors Approve Funding for Hard-Hit Tourism Agencies

BizTUCSON June 24, 2021
Less than a minute

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved $380,000 in funding to outside agencies with attractions and tourism-related programming. The board voted unanimously to approve the proposal at its June 22 meeting. 

“The local tourism industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Diane Frisch, Attractions and Tourism director. “Providing financial support to these agencies will help them bring visitors back to Southern Arizona, stimulate our local economy and improve attraction quality for both tourists and residents.” 

The Outside Agency Program provides funding to non-profit community agencies to assist events, celebrations and programs which support tourism in Pima County. 

The funds will go to 16 different agencies: Arizona Media Arts CenterArts Foundation for Tucson & Southern ArizonaChildren’s Museum TucsonInternational Sonoran Desert AllianceJazz in January dba Tucson Jazz FestivalLa Frontera Mariachi Conference, Inc.Perimeter Bicycling Association of America, Inc., Portable Practical Educational Preparation, Inc.Santa Cruz Valley Heritage Alliance, Inc.Second Saturdays, Inc.Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance, Inc.Southwest Folklife Alliance, Inc., TD4Tucson, Tucson Botanical GardensTucson City of Gastronomy, and Tucson Presidio for Historic Preservation.

