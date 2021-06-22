Mister Car Wash Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Mister Car Wash, Inc. announced that it has launched its proposed initial public offering. The proposed offering consists of 31,250,000 shares being sold by Mister Car Wash and 6,250,000 shares of common stock being sold by selling stockholders, which include entities affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners. Certain of the selling stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 shares of common stock from Mister Car Wash.

The price range for the IPO is currently estimated to be between $15 and $17 per share. Mister Car Wash has applied to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MCW.”

BofA Securities, Inc. and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Nomura Securities International, Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Guzman & Company, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Headquartered in Tucson, Mister Car Wash operates over 340 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Mister Car Wash’s people are what make it successful and allow it to achieve these high standards. Mister Car Wash continues to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.