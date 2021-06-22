Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has welcomed Andrew Keim to its industrial brokerage team. Keim, a native Tucsonan, is an active commercial real estate agent, fluent in Spanish. Whether his clients need to expand, consolidate, relocate or invest, Keim focuses on client-driven solutions in every transaction. He amassed 10 years of combined sales experience from working in the pharmaceutical medical supply and wine industry before joining C&W | PICOR in 2021. Keim was nationally recognized from his Southern California region as a top sales performer in respiratory therapeutics with GlaxoSmithKline for six consecutive years. A graduate of the University of Arizona, he enjoys playing basketball, cycling and golf. While attending UArizona, Keim volunteered at Salpointe Catholic High School for three years as the assistant varsity basketball coach and supported a local private practice medical team with behavioral health counseling and rehabilitation services.