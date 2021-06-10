Summer Issue 2021

From the Publisher

BizTucson Magazine is proud to announce the inaugural Women Leading the Region Awards, honoring the exceptional women who are guiding Southern Arizona toward greatness. Our stellar slate of honorees excels in the fields of medicine, technology, energy, bioscience, healthcare, communications, business, commercial real estate, aviation, banking, economic development, human resources, government, sports and more.

These remarkable women have navigated the region through the COVID-19 pandemic, brought profitability, innovation and excellence to their companies and organizations, and are leading the way toward an exciting future for our urban desert. And if that’s not enough, they’ve all played a role with numerous leadership initiatives for nonprofits and some of the most critical community causes. You’ll truly appreciate their unwavering dedication and commitment!

Tara Kirkpatrick files an inspirational and compelling editorial package profiling 15 women leaders in the region. All were photographed individually, in-studio, by Chris Mooney. Through the magic of digital technology and creative direction by Brent Mathis, the final composite photo created this high-impact BizTucson cover. Women Leading the Region will now be an annual recognition featured in our quarterly publication, online and in our bi-weekly newsletter.

Speaking of our future, Jay Gonzales provides us with an in-depth report on the The Pivot Playbook, which is the title of Sun Corridor Inc.’s Post-Covid Economic Recovery Plan, enlisting some of the region’s top business leaders. Gonzales writes, “It’s unlikely anyone will openly suggest that the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has had any redeeming qualities worth the medical and economic destruction it has caused. But that isn’t stopping many communities – the Tucson region among them – from trying to squeeze an ounce of good from an otherwise horrific and generational occurrence in an arguably historic display of collaboration in the region. Private- and public-sector leaders have come together to build a game plan for a post-COVID-19 economic recovery in Southern Arizona. The Pivot Playbook is the outcome of a nearly yearlong effort to capitalize on the national attention the community received as a region poised for recovery.” The Pivot Playbook is divided into five segments: company recruitment, talent acquisition and retention, workforce development and training, shovel-ready and real estate and the hardest hit industry – tourism.

On the tourism front, we report on two resorts that have weathered the storm of the past year. Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort has nearly completed a $9.6 million expansion. Managing Director Tom Firth provided some great insights on this Tucson treasure. Our next stop was the Tubac Golf Resort, as Managing Director Noel Daniel shared the strategies that guided the resort through the challenges of the past year. And recently, the idyllic town of Tubac recently made national news as USA Today named Tubac the #1 Best Small Town Arts Scene in America.

This edition also features a Special Report focused on DSW Commercial Real Estate, as the company marks two decades in business. Rodney Campbell provides a great report on this dynamic real estate development and property management company and its plans for expansion through diversification. The two principals, Michael Sarabia and James Hardman, are constantly studying the market and anticipating trends. Portfolio diversity is more important than ever. Campbell provides us with an exciting look at this local success story.

