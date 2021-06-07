Women Leading the Region

BizTUCSON June 7, 2021
Less than a minute

By Tara Kirkpatrick

BizTucson Magazine is proud to announce its inaugural Women Leading the Region awards, honoring the women who are guiding Southern Arizona toward greatness.

In the fields of medicine, technology, energy, communications, business, commercial real estate, aviation, government and sports, these women have powered the region through the COVID-19 pandemic, brought profitability, innovation and excellence to their companies and organizations, and are leading the way toward an exciting future for our urban desert.

Our sincere gratitude goes to Gadabout SalonSpas, who provided hair and makeup services for the honorees.

Women Leading the Region will now be an annual recognition featured in our quarterly publication, online and in our bi-weekly newsletter.

