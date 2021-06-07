Stackhouse Debuts Real Estate Startup at UArizona Tech Park

Stackhouse, a local startup revolutionizing the real estate business, aims to change how people own and finance a home. Stackhouse has steadily progressed its business which builds urban residential towers engineered to lift mobile, container homes in and out enabling home ownership, community, and mobility in downtown cores. The business model provides owners with housing that is highly mobile and allows the freedom to go where life takes them.

Stackhouse is founded by a biracial Black woman Janelle Briggs and her partner Ryan Egan. They sought business development support and joined the University of Arizona Center for Innovation last year. After teaming up, UACI offered Stackhouse customized business support as well as access to the people, programming and places needed to scale their business. Stackhouse has worked with UACI through a 27-point roadmap that helped them refine their business plan, identify a target market, and much more.

Stackhouse has grown exponentially and is ready to take the next step toward successful market launch. With a solid prototype house developed, the team is moving full speed ahead. When looking for a feasible location to dock the very first Stackhouse, the UA Tech Park was a natural choice. UACI is an incubator network that is part of Tech Parks Arizona. Tech Parks Arizona has built communities for innovation for over 25 years, including the flagship UA Tech Park, a major regional employment hub, where 65+ businesses call home, including UACI. This vibrant community unites entrepreneurs and tech giants where they work side by side in a fast-paced environment. Stackhouse is among equally passionate people pursuing innovative answers to world challenges.

“We are thrilled to showcase Stackhouse at UA Tech Park, but our vision does not stop there” said Briggs. “After showcasing our container home here in Tucson, we will journey to Denver, Colorado where we will create our first 62-unit development to prove the Stackhouse model. This will be the first development and community of its kind, and we are proud to share that folks in Denver are excited about our concept and we look forward to seeing where the UACI launchpad continues to take us.”

Stackhouse is a proud alumni of UACI, and will remain a partner as they grow and expand nationwide. The next stop for Stackhouse is Denver, Colo. where the team plans to build the first Stackhouse location at 3425 W. Colfax Avenue.