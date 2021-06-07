Market Vice President

Southern Arizona Cox Communications

By Tara Kirkpatrick

In the game of life, Lisa Lovallo has always been a fierce competitor.

From her days as a University of Arizona basketball player and student body VP, to now leading Cox Communications and serving on myriad corporate and nonprofit boards, Lovallo attributes her tenacity and work ethic to a high level of intellectual curiosity.

“I can sit in a Zoom meeting and I feel like every single person I touch base with, I can learn something from,” said Cox’s Market VP for Southern Arizona. “It’s the same in my personal endeavors. I don’t just garden, I harvest seeds. I have a greenhouse. I try to take it to a different level of learning.”

Lovallo credits this region and the caliber of its people for pushing her to be her best. “What keeps me in Tucson and why I love it so much are the relationships I have built across different communities, from elected officials to nonprofits,” she said. “There are a lot of people here who have your back. They are going to pull me aside and give me a talking to if I need it. They want you to succeed.”

She joined Cox in 2008 after working for Procter & Gamble in Los Angeles and after many years running her own global import/export food company. She also taught at the Eller College of Management and was the director of student advancement and development in UArizona’s Division of Student Affairs.

The Tucson native’s contributions to the region are numerous, including serving on the Chairman’s Circle for Sun Corridor Inc., Southern Arizona’s economic engine. During her tenure, the blueprints that are modernizing this region have been created, including an expansion plan for commercial development along the Tucson International Airport corridor. Lovallo helmed the steering committee for the ambitious vision.

“Lisa has helped move our community into the future through her leadership,” said Joe Snell, Sun Corridor Inc. president and CEO. “Whether it is working with Sun Corridor, the Tucson regional airport or the zoo, her contributions will be felt for years to come.”

Lovallo was named Tucson’s Woman of the Year in 2010, and just three years later, became the first female chair of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council. She has also chaired the Tucson Airport Authority board of directors and served on at least 10 other corporate and nonprofit boards over the years.

“What I’ve learned is that it’s most important to be your authentic self as a leader,” said Lovallo. “It’s a way of creating trust with others. You’ve got to have courage to be your authentic self. It’s especially difficult for women – but I feel that younger generations are getting better and better at it.