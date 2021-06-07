Carondelet Health Network has named Jody Dial as the new CFO for St. Mary’s Hospital.

Dial has nearly 15 years of experience leading in healthcare finance and management and will oversee the hospital’s finance, case management and materials management teams. Dial is joining Carondelet from Medical City Healthcare in Weatherford, Tex. where he most recently served as CFO.

“I am very excited to be joining the longest operating hospital in Tucson and look forward to working with a great team” Dial said.

Dial also previously served as CFO for Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif. and Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, Utah. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Idaho State University and is originally from Idaho.