Roche Tissue Diagnostics

By Tara Kirkpatrick

At Roche Tissue Diagnostics, Jill German oversees a groundbreaking team that is ensuring cancer care is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach.

“As the science behind cancer biology grows exponentially, we are revolutionizing the way in which cancer is diagnosed,” said German, who heads the bioscience company in Oro Valley. “Last year, our tests and technologies impacted the lives of more than 27 million patients around the world.”

Roche Tissue Diagnostics is the leading global supplier of tissue-based cancer diagnostics to the pathology market, providing more than 250 biopsy-based cancer tests and associated instruments.

“I am incredibly inspired by the Roche Tissue Diagnostics team,” German said. “From cancer researchers and engineers to pathologists, manufacturing experts, business professionals, support teams and so much more, some of the brightest minds locally and internationally are drawn to our company by our vision – innovating diagnostics, shaping healthcare, changing lives.”

Just this year, Roche received FDA approval for the first companion diagnostic to identify endometrial cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy – another important step toward personalizing therapies. “Through our innovations and advances, our goal is to help patients live longer, healthier lives and ultimately help provide cancer cures,” said German. “I lost my grandmother and stepfather to cancer several years ago, and with each of our testing advancements, I anticipate a future where our loved ones live longer, healthier lives.”

Growing up on an Indiana farm, German was an athlete who initially wanted to study sports medicine. But after a pivotal summer job at Roche, the Purdue University student was hooked. She began her career with Roche Applied Science and has since amassed more than 20 years in commercial and operational leadership.

“I first met Jill when she was new in her career, selling antibodies to companies like ours, so it’s wonderful to see her come full circle,” said Dr. Thomas Grogan, the pathologist who founded Ventana Medical Systems here, which Roche acquired in 2008. “Jill is a truly excellent leader based on her strong capabilities, her inclusivity and the fun she brings to the business. In a complex industry Jill leads with clarity and vision.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the Tucson community, with close ties to the University of Arizona, Pima Community College and K-12 schools,” German said. “We serve on local boards and take part in philanthropic work. Nearly 40 percent of our Oro Valley and Marana colleagues actively support their local communities, making the region a better place to live and work.”