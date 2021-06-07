Clayton Kramer

DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy, P.C. is pleased to announce that Clayton R. Kramer has joined the firm as an associate in its Tucson office. Kramer will focus his practice on litigation, government and school law matters.

Prior to joining the firm, Kramer worked with the Pima County Attorney’s Office as deputy county attorney in the Civil Division, Tort Unit. He is a 2016 graduate of the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law. Kramer currently serves as the secretary of the Pima County Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division and is a member of the Morris K. Udall Inn of Court and the Tucson Defense Bar.

While attending law school, he served on the Arizona Law Review, received the CALI Award in Legal Writing, served as a student advocate in the Criminal Defense Clinic and was a Supreme Court Teaching Fellow.

