Carondelet Health Network Announces New Market CEO

Experienced health care executive Monica C. Vargas-Mahar has joined Carondelet Health Network as Market CEO. Carondelet Health Network serves the Tucson area through its St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marana Hospital, St. Raphael’s Emergency Center and related entities.

Vargas-Mahar has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare administration has served in multiple leadership positions. Prior to joining Carondelet, she served as CEO of The Hospitals of Providence East Campus and market chief operating officer of The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Tex.

“I look forward to being a part of the Tucson community and collaborating with our physicians, associates and board of governors to ensure Carondelet hospitals deliver the highest standards of care to every patient. Carondelet offers many advanced services including Level 1 trauma, neurosciences, cardiovascular and surgical care, and it’s exciting to join such a talented team,” said Vargas-Mahar.

Vargas-Mahar is chair of the National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives and was appointed by The American Hospital Association to its Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award Committee. She also serves on the board for Trinity University Healthcare Administration Program, Association of University Programs in Health Administration and Loretto Catholic High School. Vargas-Mahar is also the former chair of the United Way of El Paso.

She earned her master’s degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif.