Shari Colson has joined the staff of the Greater Oro Valley Chamber as its new business development director.

In that role, Colson has taken responsibility for membership and events sales, and retention. Beyond that, she’s immediately taking care of Chamber customers.

“Right away, Shari has brought energy, enthusiasm, a strong work ethic and a genuine desire to help people and businesses,” Chamber President and CEO Dave Perry said. “We’re fortunate to have her with us … and our members will agree!”

Colson, a resident of Oro Valley, comes to the chamber from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, where she spent three years promoting and raising money for school operations and support as well as PRCA’s major capital campaign.

Among other experiences, she is a former special education teaching assistant and substitute teacher in Amphitheater Public Schools, and was successful in corporate sales, marketing and branch management in the insurance, mortgage, rental car and travel industries.

Colson brings to the work a passion for helping others, a zest for new challenges, a mindset for growth, a belief in excellent customer service and “a genuine desire to make a difference in our community.”

She has a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and psychology from Northern Arizona University and was pursuing her master’s degree in clinical psychology from Ottawa University.

“I feel so fortunate to have this opportunity to bring our community together again after a challenging year to help our businesses grow and prosper in Arizona,” Colson said. “I look forward to seeing everyone at our next customer development event!”