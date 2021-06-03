Patrick McCormick

Farhang & Medcoff Attorneys is pleased to welcome Patrick Emerson McCormick as an associate. McCormick will practice in the firm’s litigation group. The addition of McCormick is part of the firm’s enduring commitment to its clients.

McCormick focuses his practice on corporate intellectual property, and emerging industries litigation. He handles any issues his clients come across, from formation to dissolution and everything in between, be it profit sharing, licensing, real estate, or derivative actions. McCormick is also a Certified Blockchain Professional and can assist clients with any blockchain issues through all stages of litigation, from discovery to collecting a judgment.

A graduate of the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law, McCormick worked at the USC IP and Technology Law Clinic and externed for the Honorable Neil W. Bason, C.D. Cal. Bkr. Most recently, McCormick served as secretary of the P.I.C.O. Neighborhood Council and was previously the founding CFO of Friends of GALA, a 501(c)(3) for the benefit of an all-girl public STEM school in Los Angeles. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University.

“At F&M, we are always striving to get better. Adding Patrick to our team makes us better. He is a talented litigation associate who is licensed in California,” said co-managing partner Timothy Medcoff. “Thus, we can now assist clients with California legal issues. In addition, we can betterrepresent our Arizona clients because of Patrick’s diverse experience.”

Founded in 2008, Farhang & Medcoff has become one of the leading business law firms in Arizona. U.S News and World Report named F&M to its 2018 and 2019 Best Law Firms list, and its principals are rated AV Preeminent through Martindale-Hubbell’s peer review service.