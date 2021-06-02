Live Events Return to Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater

Casino Del Sol is announcing the return of live entertainment at its award-winning venue, AVA Amphitheater. After canceling the 2020 concert season due to the pandemic, the venue will begin hosting live music and comedy shows again following a 22-month break. Concerts will resume starting September 3, 2021, just in time for AVA’s 20th anniversary.

The following concerts will go on sale to the public Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Chaka Khan: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Ice Cube: Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Tribal Recognition Concert: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

George Lopez: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Midland: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

“We know how much everyone has missed live entertainment, so we are extremely happy to bring live concerts and comedy shows back to AVA,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “We have an exceptional lineup planned this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the venue, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back.”

AVA Amphitheater opened in October 2001 as the first open-air concert venue in Tucson and is renowned for bringing in world-class talent. Expansive, yet intimate, AVA seats approximately 5,000 people in covered seating and on the lawn, offering perfect sight lines from every angle.

As an outdoor, open-air venue, the AVA team is optimistic for a safe and successful concert season. Additional health and safety measures will be in place during the 2021 season. Every seat and surface will be disinfected prior to each show and hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the venue. All team members working at AVA during the 2021 season will be vaccinated. Guests who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at AVA. It is strongly recommended that those considered to be “high risk” under CDC guidelines refrain from attending an AVA show this year.

Casino Del Sol and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe are encouraging guests to get vaccinated before attending an AVA concert. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe will be holding a vaccination clinic at the Sunset Room at Casino of the Sun on the following Thursdays from noon-6 p.m.: July 8, July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, 2021. Upon their second Moderna or Pfizer shot or single Johnson & Johnson shot at the tribe’s clinic, those who show proof of an AVA ticket purchase will receive a $10 food and beverage voucher valid for use at AVA, Casino Del Sol or Casino of the Sun.

All concert dates are subject to postponement or cancellation contingent on current guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Health Department.

For more information or to purchase tickets to upcoming AVA shows, visit www.casinodelsol.com/ava-amphitheater or call 1-855-SOL-STAY (765-7829).

About Casino Del Sol

Located in southwest metropolitan Tucson, Ariz., the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is a federally recognized tribe with more than 20,000 enrolled members. The Tribe owns and operates several enterprises including Casino Del Sol, a AAA Four Diamond casino resort and one of the Best Hotels in Arizona named by U.S. News & World Report; Casino of the Sun; Estrella at Casino Del Sol, a brand-new 151-room hotel; AVA Amphitheater, a 5,000-seat open-air concert venue named Casino Arena/Amphitheater of the Year by Casino Entertainment Awards; Sewailo Golf Club, a par-72 championship course designed by Notah Begay III; the new 73-space Casino Del Sol RV Park; and the Del Sol Marketplace. For more information, call 1-855-SOL-STAY (765-7829) or visit www.CasinoDelSol.com. Follow Casino Del Sol on Facebook and Twitter.