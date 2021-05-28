Simpleview Announces Partnership with Stroll Location-Based Platform

Simpleview, the travel and tourism industry’s global leader in destination marketing tools and services based in Oro Valley, has announced a partnership with Stroll , a patented, location-based marketing platform, specifically designed for destination marketing organizations.

The technology helps to engage visitors and residents in real time with local businesses by enabling users to discover or be discovered based on interests and current location.



Simpleview’s partnership with Stroll comes in the form of an angel investment in the startup to further support technology development for DMOs, their partners, and the industry as a whole.

“Stroll’s founders are young, energetic and dialed in to digital and social media trends,” said Ryan George, CEO of Simpleview. “Working together will bring a new perspective to Simpleview and help us to expand our partner ecosystem and customer base.”

Stroll was started in 2019 by John Mark Eberhardt and Charleson Bell. Eberhardt serves as CEO of Stroll and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He also holds a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from North Park University and is a graduate of Founder Gym, which – in partnership with Google for Startups – is the leading online program training underrepresented founders on how to raise money to scale their startups. Bell serves as CIO of Stroll, holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering from Vanderbilt University, has been published extensively, and is named in four patents – including those owned by Stroll.

“We’re more than excited about the partnership with a technology industry leader like Simpleview. I believe Stroll compliments Simpleview’s suite of services for DMOs,” said Eberhardt. “We’re often asked what’s so unique about Stroll. First, we partner with DMOs helping them to foster real-time tourism. DMOs can create a customized, end-to-end experience for their visitors through Stroll.”

To further promote destinations, as well as its mobile app, Stroll is developing Vibe Guide by Stroll, a short format TV show hosted by influencers aka Strollers, providing travel suggestions and ideas filmed on location at various destinations, accommodations and attractions.

An early adopter to Stroll and the Vibe Guide is the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation . “Having the ability to deliver information based on a visitor’s location and interests will not only enhance the visitor experience, but it will also allow our member businesses to target their offers,” said president and CEO Butch Spyridon. “That’s a win-win for Nashville!”