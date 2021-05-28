Romania Buys Raytheon’s Coastal Missile Defense System

BizTUCSON May 28, 2021
1 minute read

The government of Romania signed an agreement with the U.S. Navy to purchase the Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System, or NSM CDS. The agreement, formally referred to as a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, makes Romania the first country to purchase the system via the U.S. government’s foreign military sales program.

NSM, a long-range precision missile that strikes heavily defended land and sea targets, will arm Romania with a 5th-generation anti-ship and land-attack cruise missile. As a key part of the CDS, the vehicle-launched NSM has a range greater than 100 nautical miles, flies at low altitudes and uses advanced seeker and target-identification technology.

“By acquiring NSM, Romania is taking another leap forward in its military modernization journey,” said Kim Ernzen, vice president of Naval Power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “Romania will now join the U.S. Navy and two other NATO allies in operating the latest generation anti-ship cruise missile available today.”

NSM CDS was developed by Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Navy to arm its frigates and coastal corvettes. Raytheon Missiles & Defense teamed with Kongsberg to offer the missile to U.S. and international partners. In 2018, the U.S. Navy selected NSM for its over-the-horizon defense of littoral combat ships and Constellation class frigates.

The foreign military sales program, or FMS, is the same process Romania used to procure the combat-proven Patriot™ air and missile defense system.

Note to editor: Norway and Poland have also acquired NSM.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Lindsey Drummey
rmdpr@rtx.com

About Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Raytheon Missiles & Defense brings global customers the most advanced end-to-end solutions delivering the advantage of one innovative partner to detect, track, and intercept threats. With a broad portfolio of air and missile defense systems, precision weapons, radars, command and control systems and advanced defense technologies Raytheon Missiles & Defense solutions protect citizens, warfighters and infrastructure in more than fifty countries around the world.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Phantom Space Acquires StratSpace to Expand Services

Phantom Space Acquires StratSpace to Expand Services

May 28, 2021
Photo of Simpleview Announces Partnership with Stroll Location-Based Platform

Simpleview Announces Partnership with Stroll Location-Based Platform

May 28, 2021
Photo of Tucson Improves National Ranking in Park Amenities, Access

Tucson Improves National Ranking in Park Amenities, Access

May 28, 2021
Photo of Paragon Space Development Corporation Joins Northrop Grumman Gateway as HALO Partner

Paragon Space Development Corporation Joins Northrop Grumman Gateway as HALO Partner

May 25, 2021
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close