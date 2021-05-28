Romania Buys Raytheon’s Coastal Missile Defense System

The government of Romania signed an agreement with the U.S. Navy to purchase the Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System, or NSM CDS. The agreement, formally referred to as a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, makes Romania the first country to purchase the system via the U.S. government’s foreign military sales program.

NSM, a long-range precision missile that strikes heavily defended land and sea targets, will arm Romania with a 5th-generation anti-ship and land-attack cruise missile. As a key part of the CDS, the vehicle-launched NSM has a range greater than 100 nautical miles, flies at low altitudes and uses advanced seeker and target-identification technology.

“By acquiring NSM, Romania is taking another leap forward in its military modernization journey,” said Kim Ernzen, vice president of Naval Power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “Romania will now join the U.S. Navy and two other NATO allies in operating the latest generation anti-ship cruise missile available today.”

NSM CDS was developed by Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Navy to arm its frigates and coastal corvettes. Raytheon Missiles & Defense teamed with Kongsberg to offer the missile to U.S. and international partners. In 2018, the U.S. Navy selected NSM for its over-the-horizon defense of littoral combat ships and Constellation class frigates.

The foreign military sales program, or FMS, is the same process Romania used to procure the combat-proven Patriot™ air and missile defense system.

Note to editor: Norway and Poland have also acquired NSM.

