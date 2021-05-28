Fernanda Quintanilla joined Tucson Metro Chamber’s advocacy team as director of external affairs to lead local efforts committed to engaging businesses that want to be involved in policy issues.

“There is no better fit for this position than Fernanda. Tasked to lead, engage and activate our members on policy matters, Fernanda’s experience working on the inside of both the city and county allows her to have an immediate understanding of policy and process issues,” said Amber Smith, Chamber president and CEO.

Quintanilla’s background in transportation will especially be impactful as part of the Chamber’s core policy priorities.

“In this new capacity I hope to have a larger impact by using my voice to represent the interests of the business members of the Chamber both big and small to the end of improving our local economy,” said Quintanilla.

Quintanilla is bilingual and a Tucson transplant from Texas and has lived in Southern Arizona for the last 10 years. A proud Wildcat, she obtained her master’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona and has since spent five years of her career serving the community in the public sector. Since coming to Tucson, she has dedicated time to causes she believes in both politically and through volunteer efforts in the non-profit world.

She is currently a member of the El Rio Vecinos, she sits on the Advocacy Committee of Tucson Young Professionals, and she is a 2022 Heart Ball Executive Leadership Team member. Her passion is to make Tucson a better place for her family.