Pima Community College Dean of Enrollment Management David Arellano is one of 24 community college leaders nationwide chosen for the National Community College Hispanic Council’s Leadership Fellows Program for 2021.

The program develops Latinx education leaders for increasingly responsible administrative positions, including community college presidencies.

A native Tucsonan, Arellano is a Sunnyside High School graduate who received an associate’s degree from PCC, bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Arizona University, and is currently a doctoral student at Baylor University. He has worked at PCC since 2006.

As dean of enrollment management, Arellano is responsible for administrative oversight and leadership for enrollment and student services operations, including creating innovative solutions to complex systemic issues.

“We’re honored that David has the opportunity to participate in the fellowship program and are confident he will bring back insights and strategies that will enhance student success at Pima,” said PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert.

Components of the Leadership Fellows Program, hosted by the San Diego State University College of Education, include training seminars focusing on professional development, mentoring and leadership.

The National Community College Hispanic Council is affiliated with the American Association of Community Colleges, a national organization that has provided leadership to the community college movement for the past half-century. The council, established 30 years ago, promotes the educational interests and success of the Hispanic community and emphasizes access, equity and excellence for students and staff in community colleges.