Sun Corridor Inc. Launches ThriveinTucson.Com

Sun Corridor Inc. has launched ThriveinTucson.com , a new online resource that highlights the many benefits and attributes of living and working in Tucson and Southern Arizona.

The site was developed as part of the recommendations outlined in The Pivot Playbook , the region’s new economic recovery plan. The Talent Recruitment & Retention Subcommittee, comprising HR executives from the region’s major employers on the front lines of employee recruitment in a tight talent market, expressed a need for a “one-stop shop” of Tucson resources and information that simply answers the question – what’s it like to live and work in Southern Arizona? Why should I move there and stay?

The project was also the result of a confluence of impressive talent-related rankings in recent months, including Pima County ranking as #1 in the U.S. for biggest gains in attracting talent and several other high-profile livability rankings .

ThriveinTucson.com features topics important to talent such as quality of life/lifestyle attributes, education, high rankings, where to live, cost of living, notable employers, key industries/economic strengths, and testimonials from young professionals – all showcased with vibrant photos and visuals.

“Talent is always the number one site selection criteria in any site search,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “This new site strengthens our ability to demonstrate to site selectors that prospective companies can attract and retain talent in/to Tucson and Southern Arizona.”

“We wanted to develop a specific resource for prospective talent – a one-stop shop – where they can find all the information they need on how to live, work and play in Tucson,” said Alex Horvath, senior VP and chief human resources officer, TMC HealthCare and chair of the Pivot Playbook Talent Subcommittee. “Our young professionals and dual-career couples need to have resources available to them so they know they can thrive here. The site can also easily be utilized by local companies and HR execs for potential employee recruitment efforts as well.”