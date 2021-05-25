Arizona Sands Club Welcomes 1,000th Member

The Arizona Sands Club, a private dining and lifestyle club located inside the University of Arizona’s Lowell-Stevens Football Facility, now has 1,000 members–an achievement reached earlier than projected despite opening doors in the midst of the global pandemic.

The Arizona Sands Club, a collaboration between ClubCorp—the world leader in private clubs—and UArizona, opened in October 2020 to an enthusiastic community of business leaders, alumni, faculty and fans.

“Reaching a thousand members in less than a year, even during the pandemic, shows the strong demand for social interaction and personal connection—something the Arizona Sands Club facilitates,” says Brandon Millares, senior VP Stadium Club Division. “We’re pleased to be providing this great gathering space for the Tucson community, and even more pleased by the overwhelming response we’ve received.”

Overlooking the Arizona stadium with views of the Catalina Mountains, the Arizona Sands Club gives members a place to celebrate games and serves as a year-round facility for dining and meetings as well as civic, social and educational events. The club is managed by Scott Goldberg, a Southern California transplant, who has enjoyed getting to know the Tucson community.

“We are really lucky to be in such a great town with a welcoming community. We want to support local in all aspects of our operations; from our food and beverage selections, to our talented staff, Tucson definitely has a lot to offer.”

The Arizona Sands Club is part of CampusLife 360, ClubCorp’s rapidly growing stadium division. CampusLife 360 helps universities harness the incredible demand for connection and community, creating venues for members and guests to come together to celebrate the excitement of not only “Game Day” but every day.

