Pima Federal Receives Diamond Award for Outstanding Marketing

Pima Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce they are the recipients of a Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Diamond Award. This prestigious award is presented by the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in each of 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

Pima Federal won the Annual Report Category for the credit union’s 2019 report which was distributed to its members at their 2020 Annual Business Meeting.

Pima Federal Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Overpeck stated, “The design theme of the 2019 report was decided upon before the pandemic hit and was intended to show the value of collaboration and how we’re strongest when working together. In a year like 2020, when so many felt the impact of not being able to collaborate in person, the cover artwork showing community members standing side by side felt more meaningful than ever.”

About Pima Federal Credit Union

