Western National Parks Association, a Tucson-based nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, announced the appointment of Julia Jenness to its board of directors. The board is the governing body of the organization, and members serve as ambassadors for WNPA, articulating its message, mission, and accomplishments to the public.

Jenness was born in Woodland, Calif., graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and earned a juris doctor from the University of Oregon. She has served on numerous community boards, including Capital Public Radio, Inc., Capital Public Radio Endowment Inc., and Wells Fargo Bank Community Advisory Board. Now retired, Jenness’ most recent position was managing shareholder for Boutin Jones Inc., where she served as outside general counsel and special counsel to medium and large companies. She previously served a five-year term on Western National Parks Association’s board.

About WNPA

Western National Parks Association helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938, WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time.