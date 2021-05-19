Western National Parks Association, a Tucson-based nonprofit partner of the National Park Service announced the appointment Chrystal Morris Murphy its board of directors. The board is the governing body of the organization, and members serve as ambassadors for WNPA, articulating its message, mission and accomplishments to the public.

Murphy graduated from The American University with a bachelor’s degree in public communications and Spanish and earned numerous certificates from Stanford University, American Express Leadership Academy, and Northwestern University. She has worked for many nonprofit organizations such as Sallie Mae Fund and America’s Promise Alliance. In her most recent role, she served as the senior vice president of programs and partnerships at the National Park Foundation, building capacity and sustainability of park philanthropy, creating programming, and expanding NPF’s brand and constituency.

About WNPA

Western National Parks Association helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938, WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time.