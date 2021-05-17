Sun Corridor Inc. to Release Region’s New Recovery Plan “The Pivot Playbook” on May 20th

Sun Corridor Inc. will release The Pivot Playbook, Tucson and Southern Arizona’s new economic recovery plan to redefine our economy in a post-pandemic world on Thursday, May 20.

The Pivot Playbook is a formal action plan assembled by Sun Corridor Inc.’s COVID-19 Recovery & Response Steering Committee. The plan identifies specific strategies and actions in five focus areas in response to a series of national rankings that have suggested that Southern Arizona is poised for a strong recovery.

This event will be held virtually.

Event details are:

Date: Thursday, May 20

Time: 10:00am – 10:30am

RSVP for link here.