Hughes Wins Credit Union National Association’s Diamond Awards for 12th Year in a Row

Hughes Federal Credit Union announced it received two Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association Marketing & Business Development Council, a network of credit union professionals from around the country.

The CUNA Diamond Awards are the most prestigious annual recognition for creative excellence and outstanding achievements in credit union marketing.

Hughes took the top spot in the Plastic Access Card Design category for their Health Savings Account debit card design, and in Email Marketing for their Summer Loan campaign. A total of 1,278 entries were submitted for 35 award categories.

“These awards reflect the outstanding work the Hughes marketing team puts in each day to better the lives of our members and reach out to new members. It’s truly an honor to have our marketing efforts recognized by CUNA for 12 consecutive years,” said Hughes Marketing Manager Kerry Graham.

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America’s credit unions, which are owned by 120 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org.

About CUNA Councils

CUNA Councils is a member-led, collaborative community of credit union leaders providing vibrant peer interaction, new ideas and innovation to foster professional development for our members while advocating for the overall success of the credit union movement. There are eight CUNA Councils with a network of more than 7,300 credit union professionals. For more information, visit cunacouncils.org.

About Hughes Federal Credit Union

Established in 1952, Hughes Federal Credit Union is a local, full-service financial institution with more than 150,000 members and $1.7 billion dollars in assets. Hughes is rated as one of the best Arizona credit unions by Forbes for three years running. Hughes is rated A+ and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1974. For more information please visit HughesFCU.org