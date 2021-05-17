Community Food Bank Completes $4 Million Renovation, First in 25 Years



A yearlong construction project completed at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona expands cool and frozen food storage, improves parking and traffic flow and provides dedicated space for volunteer work and training.

This is the first major renovation for the building that’s housed the Food Bank for more than 25 years. The building was originally used as a furniture warehouse. The renovation was paid for with private donations.

“We are so grateful to the community and donors large and small who allowed us to take this step forward,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank. “We were able to make so many improvements, from providing a temperature-controlled environment for the millions of pounds of produce coming in to our building, to making our lobby and volunteer space a more welcoming and hospitable environment.”

The Food Bank announced the renovation last spring, just before the pandemic hit. Plans were put on hold with the overwhelming demand brought on by the pandemic. After the Food Bank moved drive-thru food distribution to Kino Sports Complex in May, construction crews were able to begin work on the warehouse and outside space.

Drive-thru food distribution moved back to the warehouse at 3003 S. Country Club in January – a change made possible because of the renovated parking lot and traffic flow changes.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona was named Food Bank Member of the Year in 2018 by Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks nationwide. Founded in 1976, The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides food for people in need, advocacy and nutrition education throughout southern Arizona including Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz Counties. For more information visit www.communityfoodbank.org.