Bruce Goetz has been promoted to the position of Executive VP and COO for the Tucson Airport Authority.

“As the TAA focuses on functional realignment to deliver the Strategic Plan, it is important to have the right talent in the right role” said Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the TAA. “Bruce made an immediate impact when he joined the TAA in 2020; his 28 years of airport industry experience provided for a seamless transition. Since then, he has helped to guide cultural change efforts, provided strong leadership, and is focused on post-COVID-19 norms. ”

Goetz joined the TAA as VP of Operations/COO in January 2020. Prior to joining the TAA, he was director of operations at Denver International Airport for five years, where he was responsible for several key operating departments, and principal contact for regulatory issues with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Prior to his work at DEN, Goetz was the Superintendent of Operations at Paine Field/Snohomish County Airport in Everett, Wash., where the Boeing wide-body production plant is located. In this role he managed the Airport Operations Department among other functions.

Goetz is an Accredited Airport Executive through the American Association of Airport Executives and International Aviation Professional through Airports Council International.