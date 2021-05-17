The University of Arizona Center for Innovation is pleased to announce the expansion of the team with Amanda Buchanan in the position of program manager. In this role, she will primarily be working on government contracts and programming to support startups in the clean energy space.

Buchanan comes to UACI with an extensive background in program coordination, marketing and communications. In her previous experience, she led the rollout of an association rebranding, managed large-scale projects with private, municipal and nonprofit organizations and helped to manage a large federal grant.

Most recently, she provided project coordination for a developing nonprofit working with state departments, hospitals, city officials and local nonprofits and was responsible for managing project details using management software to maintain communications with teams, track milestones, and manage deadlines.

While at the University of Arizona, Buchanan helped manage a large federal grant and oversaw projects funded through that resource, tracking and reporting progress. Each project funded under the grant was diverse and specific to the location requiring extensive interaction within the community and effective communication to ensure timely completion.

She has earned a reputation as a hands-on, analytical problem-solver with excellent communication, planning, and decision-making skills. With more than a decade of nonprofit experience, she is correlating her success in taking on an array of project tasks, meeting tight deadlines and transferring it to ensuring the success of the UACI startups.

The robust team at UACI ensures startups have the expertise and support necessary to successfully launch their business. UACI provides a structured business development plan which navigates entrepreneurs through a 27-point program roadmap including how to develop a business plan, identify target markets, refine the prototype, prepare a business pitch presentation, secure investment and successfully launch into the market. UACI provides dedicated space for startups where they can work alongside other entrepreneurs in a fast-paced environment.

About the UA Center for Innovation

