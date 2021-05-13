United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Honor Circle of Excellence Award Winners

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recently selected and honored its 17th Annual Circle of Excellence Awards winners. In unusual fashion this year due to ongoing limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was hosted at El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema, a local drive-in theater. Local television news personalities Amanda Gomez and Lupita Murillo from KVOA emceed the event.

This annual event honors all the hard-working campaign teams, generous companies and talented individuals behind them who give of their time, talent, and treasure to build a thriving community.

This year’s Circle of Excellence Award winners included:

Best of the Best ECL (Employee Campaign Leader) of the Year: Eric Bohorquez, AGM Container Controls

ECL (Employee Campaign Leader) Rookie of the Year: Savannah Elwood, Ooroo Auto

LIVE UNITED Award: Pima Community College

Building a Better Community Award: Citi

Cornerstone Award: Caterpillar, Inc.

Champions of Caring Award: Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.

All American Award: Michelle Trindade, Regional Vice President, GEICO

Best Small Company: Rick Engineering Company

Best Medium Company: Team Fishel

Best Large Company: GEICO

Time, Talent & Treasure Award: Dianne Maki-Sethi of Women United

The Michael J. Harris Spirit of Tucson Award went to AGM Container Controls and is given to the company that demonstrates excellence in corporate involvement and community leadership. Harris was one of the community’s most dedicated citizens, as well as, a great friend and champion of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Last year’s Michael J. Harris Award winner was Employees Care About Pima County.

After the awards ceremony, a special viewing of The Princess Bride was screened at the theater for attendees.

“In our continuing challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, our talented staff and volunteers at United Way were able to put on a unique, fun, and literally rewarding awards ceremony this year,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “And we were so pleased to be able to honor this year’s recipients, both individuals and companies, who have continued to do so much in our communities. We are grateful to them for their contributions,” he concluded.

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is building a thriving community by uniting people, ideas, and resources. We respond to our community's needs, transforms individual lives, and brings long-lasting, systemic change to the community by focusing on the key, underlying issues. We fight for education, financial wellness, equality, and healthy communities for every person in Tucson and Southern Arizona from birth to end of life. Our role as community convener enables us to form strategic partnerships, mobilize the best resources and be the catalyst for needed, positive change.