TMC Healthcare Breaks Ground on New Surgery Center on Rincon Campus

Construction has begun on a state-of-the-art surgery center at TMC HealthCare’s Rincon campus in southeast Tucson with the ceremonial groundbreaking that took place this week.

The $8 million, 17,000-square-foot Ambulatory Surgery Center will provide additional medical and surgical services to the area, offering a convenient and affordable option for scheduled surgeries and procedures. The building is designed to include a 3,000-square-foot expansion for future growth.

TMC HealthCare partnered with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate, a national health care real estate expert, in the expansion and future development of the campus. It acquired the 44,000 square-foot medical office building last year and added new medical groups to establish fulltime offices to better serve the local com munity.

Together, TMC HealthCare and MedCraft selected Kraus-Anderson as the contractor for this project. Located along a rapidly growing section of Houghton Road, at 10350 Drexel Rd., the expanded campus will further integrate primary and specialty care, including cardiology, family medicine, imaging, lab, orthopedics, rehabilitation, urgent care and now, surgery and procedures.

Throughout the design process, MedCraft and architectural partner Orcutt|Winslow have been focused on incorporating sustainable features such as solar panels, low and no water use landscaping, a cool roof system to reduce heat island affects, trees to shade building and glass, and the use of reclaimed water for irrigation.

Additional enhancements will maximize air changes throughout the building and maintain high filtration rates. It will also include design elements that mitigate the spread of infectious disease including a compartmentalized lobby and waiting area for proper social distancing, handwashing stations, solid surface counters and plexiglass screens at registration.

Since the building is located within The Pavilions at Civano neighborhood, it was designed to tie – in the community’s distinctive look, including the use of landscaping that reflects the surrounding desert.

Construction is expected to be complete in the spring of 2022. It is part of an expansion plan for TMC HealthCare in the area that includes the surgery center and a new 60-bed hospital (Rincon Neighborhood Hospital) to open on the campus in 2023.