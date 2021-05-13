Lori Simmons has joined Business Development Finance Corporation as Business Development Officer.

Simmons brings over 25 years of commercial underwriting, lending and relationship management experience to BDFC. She has managed commercial banking relationships for two large commercial banks, a community bank, and most recently, a Tucson nonprofit organization.

Simmons received her degree in finance from Northern Arizona University, and spent much of her professional career in Northern Arizona. She joins BDFC with banking and community connections from across the entire state of Arizona and prides herself on being able to demystify the lending process for small business owners. Simmons enjoys educating clients and helping them achieve their business growth goals.

Her passion has always been serving on nonprofit boards, primarily those that serve youth in our communities. Simmons has been a public school board member, booster club and PTO president and Economic Development Council treasurer.

Since relocating to Tucson, she has become a member of the Southern AZ Chapter of the National Football Foundation, a volunteer for Project Mom at UArizona, a Community Food Bank volunteer, and a member of CREW, CCIM and 100+ Women Who Care Tucson.

The nonprofit BDFC is a U.S. Small Business Administration Certified Development Company that provides affordable long-term financing to small businesses with a focus on underserved markets where credit might not otherwise be available. Financing options include the SBA 504 loan and the SBA Community Advantage 7a loan. BDFC is one of the top five SBA lenders in the state of Arizona.