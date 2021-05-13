Casino Del Sol Charity Golf Tournament Returns

The Casino Del Sol Charity Golf Tournament is back for its sixth year, bringing the community together for two days of golf benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization. The event will be held on Oct. 27-28, 2021 at Sewailo Golf Club.

“The level of food insecurity in Arizona and throughout the country has spiked dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. We want to help those who are struggling in our community, and the proceeds from this golf tournament will do just that,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “We are honored to resume this annual tradition and support these remarkable organizations that are stepping up to combat hunger in Tucson.”

In Arizona, over 973,000 people are currently experiencing food insecurity, including one in five children. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides food to people in need as well as advocacy and nutrition education throughout southern Arizona. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to establish a food pantry on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s reservation. These two organizations together feed thousands of people in Pima County each month.

“This past year has brought us so many challenges,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We distributed more food than ever before, and as we work to make our way out of this crisis we know there is still a high number of children, families and seniors who need food. We’re grateful for this support from the Casino Del Sol Charity Golf Tournament to help us meet that need.”

“We are grateful to be named as one of the recipients of the Casino Del Sol Charity Golf Tournament,” said Izetta Morris, director of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization. “In 2020, we provided over 93,000 pounds of food to families in need through the Tu’i Bwa’ame (Good Food) Pantry project. We are currently expanding to provide much-needed capacity, including improved cold storage. With this funding, we will be able to provide critical infrastructure for the new food pantry building on the Pascua Yaqui reservation.”

Over the past five years, Casino Del Sol’s annual Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $250,000 benefitting many community nonprofits including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona, Homicide Survivors Inc., Youth On Their Own, Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center, My Girl Power and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

Casino Del Sol has hosted the Charity Golf Tournament since 2015, with the exception of 2020 when the event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s tournament will have comprehensive safety measures in place to protect the health and well-being of all employees and golfers.

For more information or if you are interested in participating in the tournament, visitwww.casinodelsol.com.

About Casino Del Sol

Located in southwest metropolitan Tucson, Ariz., the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is a federally recognized tribe with more than 20,000 enrolled members. The Tribe owns and operates several enterprises including Casino Del Sol, a AAA Four Diamond casino resort and one of the Best Hotels in Arizona named by U.S. News & World Report; Casino of the Sun; Estrella at Casino Del Sol, a brand-new 151-room hotel; AVA Amphitheater, a 5,000-seat open-air concert venue named Casino Arena/Amphitheater of the Year by Casino Entertainment Awards; Sewailo Golf Club, a par-72 championship course designed by Notah Begay III; the new 73-space Casino Del Sol RV Park; and the Del Sol Marketplace. For more information, call 1-855-SOL-STAY (765-7829) or visit www.CasinoDelSol.com. Follow Casino Del Sol on Facebookand Twitter.