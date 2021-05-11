TANK’S Green Stuff, Tucson Village Farm Event Clears Trash from Rillito River



TANK’S Green Stuff and the Tucson Village Farm have announced that the first ‘Earthday Everyday’ cleanup event they hosted resulted in 2,580 pounds of trash collected from the Rillito River.

This event last month is the first community cleanup of many as part of the ongoing TANK’S GREEN & CLEAN community initiative.

The ‘Earthday Everyday’ event saw over 400 people in attendance who had the opportunity to turn compost, plant seedlings, explore the ropes course and visit more than 20 educational and interactive stations across the farm.

“Tucson really came together and made such a difference, and we had fun doing it. As the first of many TANK’S GREEN & CLEAN events, we are overly excited to continue this initiative to keep Tucson green and clean,” said Staci Woodward, director of community relations at TANK’S Green Stuff.

The event brought $3,500 in donations to the Tucson Village Farm along with $500 in food sales. All proceeds benefited the TANK’S Green Stuff GREEN & CLEAN Scholarship Fund for Youth Camps at the Tucson Village Farm. TANK’S Green Stuff also donated 20 cubic yards of compost and 200 pounds of TANK’S Supermix, a 100% natural, organic fertilizer for use at the farm.

“Thank you to those who participated in this ‘Earthday Everyday’ event. All ages came together and cleaned the Rillito with grit and enthusiasm. I love the immediate impact of a community clean-up,” said Woodward. “We are so appreciative of our Tucson community and are ready to create more fun, safe ways, to get outside and work together to reclaim and revitalize our open spaces.”

All partners of ‘Earthday Everyday’ remained vigilant about COVID-19 precautions, requiring groups to register for a staggered start time and wear a mask throughout the event. ‘Earthday Everyday’ was sponsored by Mrs. Green’s World, Diggens Environmental and Arizona Party Rental.

TANK’S Green Stuff will continue the TANK’S GREEN & CLEAN initiative long term with the next event slated for late summer. “We are looking forward to GREEN & CLEAN event collaborations with Watershed Management and Mission Garden in the near future,” said Woodward.