The Sundt Foundation named Stefanie Teller as the organization’s new executive director at its recent annual meeting. The Sundt Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sundt Construction, one of the country’s largest and most respected general contractors.

The foundation distributes approximately $1 million each year in grants to nonprofit organizations that focus on improving the lives of disadvantaged individuals and families in nine metropolitan areas where Sundt has offices. To date, it has donated $11 million to various social causes and disaster relief efforts.

“I’m honored to be selected for this role and look forward to continuing to work with the Sundt Foundation’s very talented and caring board of directors in service to the places where we live and work,” said Teller. “There’s a lot to be done to repair and strengthen our communities as we emerge from the pandemic and economic recession.”

Before being selected to lead the Sundt Foundation, Teller served terms as president and vice president of its board of directors. She is also an employee of Sundt Construction, where she serves as the company’s VP and director of corporate communications as well as a member of its eight-person executive team. In addition, Teller is a member of the board of directors for both the Children’s Museum Tucson and Primavera Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

“Stefanie brings the right combination of skills and experience to this important role with the Sundt Foundation,” said Mike Hoover, Sundt’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. “She helped bring about a number of improvements during her board terms, including higher levels of employee participation and engagement. I look forward to more good things to come under her leadership.”

About the Sundt Foundation

Sundt’s purpose is to build environments where its clients, employee-owners and communities prosper. The Sundt Foundation was established in 1999 as a way for employee-owners to give back to the communities in which they live and work. The organization is funded primarily by contributions from Sundt employees, which are matched by the company. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $11 million in donations. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a grant may call (480) 293-3000 or visit www.sundtfoundation.org for more information. Sundt has offices in Tempe and Tucson, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Dallas, El Paso, Tex., San Diego, Sacramento and Irvine, Calif.

About Sundt

Sundt Construction, Inc. ( www.sundt.com ) is one of the country’s largest and most respected general contractors. The 131-year-old firm specializes in transportation, industrial, building, concrete and renewable power work and is owned entirely by its 2,000-plus employees. Sundt is distinguished by its diverse capabilities and experience, unique employee-ownership culture and depth of self-perform expertise in nine major trades. Half of Sundt’s workforce is comprised of skilled craft professionals who, together with the company’s administrative employees, enable Sundt to fulfill its mission to be the most skilled builder in America. Sundt has 11 offices throughout California, Arizona, Texas and Utah and is currently ranked the country’s 52nd largest construction company by ENR, the industry’s principal trade magazine.