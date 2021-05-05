Jay Van Echo, who recently joined SCE Engineering of Tucson, has been honored with the 2021 Southern Arizona Engineer of the Year Award by the Arizona Society of Professional Engineers It’s the second year in a row that an SCE engineer has taken home the prestigious award. SCE Engineering’s Edie Griffith-Mettey earned the Southern Arizona Engineer of the Year Award from NSPE-AZ in 2020.



“We are thrilled Jay was recognized for his incredible work over the past 40 years, and we’re fortunate to have him now as part of our team at SCE,” said Bill Schlesinger, SCE Engineering principal. “We’re also honored to win this award two years in a row, and extremely grateful to earn the support of our peers for the work we do in transportation and improving the quality of life for people in our communities.”

Prior to joining SCE, Van Echo was the Design Services Manager for Horrocks Engineers and was VP for infrastructure consulting firm AECOM. Van Echo is currently acting as the Arizona Department of Transportation’s in-house project manager for the Interstate 11 Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement.

SCE Engineering, based in Tucson, provides project management, civil engineering, geotechnical engineering, and transportation planning services for a wide range of transportation clients throughout the Southwest.