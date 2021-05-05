CIS Global to Expand Tucson Headquarters

CIS Global, a manufacturer of linear motion slides and power distribution products for the IT, Data Center and Consumer Appliance sectors, has announced plans to expand its headquarters in Tucson.

CIS Global plans to lease 31,730 square feet at 1601 West Commerce Court to accommodate administrative offices and a new production facility. The new headquarters will include an expansion of 100 jobs, primarily in production, quality control, operations management, and engineering.

Positions will be posted at https://www.cisww.com/careers.

CIS Global is currently headquartered in Tucson at 1791 West Dairy Place, and employs over 800 people worldwide. Its innovation centers are located in Raleigh, St. Louis, Taipei, Bangalore, and Wuxi; customer support centers are located in North America, Europe, China and the Asian-Pacific Region.

With CIS Global’s commitment to continuous improvement, the Enlogic brand has quickly become widely regarded as the technology innovation leader in energy management, helping data centers across the world to improve operational efficiency and optimize energy utilization.

The full expansion over five years will create an economic impact of $139.3 million.

In addition to Sun Corridor Inc., partners in the project include the Arizona Commerce Authority, City of Tucson, Pima County, Tucson Electric Power and CBRE.

“CIS Global is a global company focused on the Datacenter, and more broadly, on the IT markets,” said Shubhayu Chakraborty, COO for CIS Global. “We have been headquartered here in Tucson for over a decade, and now, as we reach another inflection point in our history of growth and success, we have decided to establish our first U.S.-based manufacturing right here in the Old Pueblo. I am sure that Tucson’s caliber in workforce, business assets, and quality of life will ensure the success of our new venture in Tucson. We are proud to grow in our hometown.”

“CIS Global is a world-leading supplier of power distribution units and intelligent network-managed solutions for fast-growth tech sectors,” said Joe Snell, president & CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “Headquarter operations are deeply ingrained into the fabric of a community and create demand for support industries, which in turn attracts other companies. CIS Global’s headquarter expansion will have a ripple effect across the entire economy for years to come.”

“We are thrilled that CIS Global is creating more jobs in the City of Tucson,” said Mayor Regina Romero.“CIS Global’s reach spans the world and puts Tucson at the center of a fast-growing data center industry.”

“We are excited to welcome manufacturing leader CIS Global to Tucson,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “This project – the company’s first production facility in Arizona – builds on our state’s attractiveness for the data center industry and highlights the strength of Arizona’s robust regional supply chain. We thank the team at CIS Global for choosing to locate in Southern Arizona.”

“Retaining expanding businesses is a key economic growth strategy for our region, as is fostering and supporting high-wage tech jobs. Congratulations to CIS Global on its planned move to a new facility. We wish them continued success and stand ready to provide them any assistance they may require to fill these new positions,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

About CIS Global

Headquartered in Tucson, CIS Global was founded in 1955 as a distributor of industrial products, eventually evolving into a manufacturer of mechanical assemblies. Through its long-time relationship with IBM, CIS developed its first server rails for IBM in 1998, eventually followed by other top OEMs such as Dell and HPE. In 2001, CIS launched its first basic rack power distribution unit product line through HPE. Continuing the expansion of the product portfolio, CIS adapted its IT server rails to meet needs in the consumer appliance segment, leading to a long-term deep relationship with Whirlpool that continues today. In 2015, CIS started designing and manufacturing its first electronics products after the acquisition of Enlogic. Today, CIS Global’s commitment to R&D drives innovations that form the core technology used in both Enlogic-branded as well as customized OEM-branded and private label solutions. With a global design, manufacturing and service footprint, CIS understands what it takes to support the varying needs of its worldwide customers. Learn more at www.cisww.com.