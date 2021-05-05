Banner Health Opens New Children’s Cancer Clinic

A new, state-of-the-art, dedicated children’s cancer outpatient clinic, the Diamond Children’s Cancer Center, has opened its doors and began treating children with cancer and blood disorders in April.

This $3 million clinic built by Banner Health is the new home for children’s hematology and oncology treatment in an outpatient setting in Arizona.

The Diamond Children’s Cancer Center is located at 1625 N. Campbell Ave. and is committed to family-centered care.

The center provides the consultation, treatment and follow-up services dedicated exclusively to children and young adults up to 29 years, who have blood disorders or cancer, including:

• Pediatric Hematology Services

• Pediatric Oncology Services

• Pediatric Hematopoietic Transplant and Cell Therapies

• Immunotherapies

• Pediatric Infusion Therapy

• In addition to cancer care, the Diamond Children’s Cancer Center offers access to cutting- edge research through innovative clinical trials.

“Our ability to offer specialized cancer care and access to clinical trials within a technically advanced, dedicated facility, built exclusively for children and families is a dream come true. We are proud to offer this new space for families who may need this type of specialized care in the future and do so in honor of all the families we have provided care for in the past at Diamond Children’s,” said Dr. Emmanuel Katsanis. chief of Banner’s Tucson-Phoenix Integrated Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

The comprehensive children’s cancer care team includes pediatric hematology-oncology board certified physicians, certified advanced practitioners, social workers, child life specialists, and other health care professionals who work with patients and families to meet their treatment goals.

“Along with the comprehensive care our patients have become familiar with at Banner – University Medicine and Diamond Children’s, we know how important it is to be able to offer this warm and nurturing space for our Diamond Children family members, who now have a dedicated space for their highly sensitive, specialized care,” said Dr. Chad Whelan, CEO of Banner-University Medicine Tucson.

Banner Children’s – Diamond Children’s Medical Center provides pediatric care for children, from newborns to teens. Services include emergency care, heart disorders, traumatic brain injury, autism and developmental disorders, cancer, diabetes and endocrinology, gastrointestinal and nutritional disorders, neurological problems, orthopedics, intensive care needs and more. It is the only pediatric medical facility in Arizona connected to an academic research facility — the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center — where physician-scientists provide access to groundbreaking science and research to advance children’s health.